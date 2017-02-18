Lawmakers field questions on state budget

"No state has ever taxed its way to prosperity."

"And you can't get there by cuts, either."

Those two comments, the first from state Rep. Scooter Park, and the second from Rep. Marcus McEntire, pretty much captured in a nutshell an hour-long coffee talk the two Republicans shared with constituents Friday morning on the campus of Cameron University in Duncan, and also the conundrum that lawmakers find themselves in in the opening weeks of another legislative session dogged by a state budget deficit in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

McEntire, a Duncan businessman newly elected to represent District 50, which includes Stephens and Jefferson counties, started his first legislative session just a couple of weeks ago. Park, a cattleman and farmer from Devol representing District 65, including Comanche, Caddo, Cotton, Grady and Stephens counties, was first elected in 2014. The two met with several dozen people who turned out for a "legislative coffee" sponsored by the Duncan Chamber of Commerce.

Almost immediately, talk turned to Oklahoma's continuing struggles to meet basic obligations ranging from paying teachers to ensuring public safety at a time when tax-generated revenues are too low to keep up. It's still not known precisely what the budget deficit will turn out to be this year, but McEntire used words like "bleak" and "dire" to describe his first impressions of what's sure to be an arduous budget-making process.

"It's very concerning and stressful. If I had those numbers in my business, I wouldn't be in business," he said.

The term "structural deficit" has been used recently to describe Oklahoma's ongoing difficulties, with many lawmakers calling for a revamp of the state's approach to taxation. New tax rates have been proposed on things like cigarettes and gasoline. Gov. Mary Fallin has proposed implementing taxes for the first time on services like haircuts and lawyer visits along with elimination of the state's tax on groceries. While McEntire and Park agreed that the time has come for new thinking about taxes, both said a very deliberative approach is essential. While McEntire said he can see the necessity especially in a higher tax on cigarettes, Park said it would be important before raising the cigarette tax to get an accurate projection of revenue it would raise and also a feel for any negative outcomes, such as job losses in convenience stores that might lose cigarette sales to tribal smoke shops. Both lawmakers said they thought Fallin's proposed taxes on services would be non-starters in the House of Representatives.