Lawmakers disagree over prosecution of drug cases

Second of three parts

A bill intended to increase penallties for drug possession in the presence of a child under age 12 did not advance in the last legislative session, and some believe it should not advance at all because of its infringement on State Question 780.

On July 1, two state questions 780 and 781 took effect, reclassifying simple drug possession and certain property crimes from felonies to misdemeanors and creating a fund to hold projected prison cost savings, which will be used to create treatment centers at the county level.

Those state questions are intended to mend the state's "broken" criminal justice system, according to Kris Steele, chairperson of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform.

Steele said he believes state prisons, which sit at 109 percent capacity, should be reserved for violent offenders, rather than "low-level, nonviolent" offenders, who would be better served by receiving treatment for addiction or mental illness rather than being sentenced to prison for a felony.

However, House Bill 1482 would reinstate certain drug possession charges as felonies, undoing some of the work of State Question 780.

Originally authored in February by state Rep. Scott Biggs, R-Chickasha, House Bill 1482, also known as the "Keep Oklahoma Children Safe From Illegal Drugs Act of 2017," would deem it a felony to possess or purchase a controlled dangerous substance from someone within 1,000 feet of a "public or private elementary or secondary school, public vocational school" or in the presence of any child under age 12; on a first offense, a defendant would be sentenced to up to five years in prison, and after the second or subsequent offense a defendant would be sentenced to up to 10 years.

During an interview with an Oklahoma City TV station in April, Biggs said, "After hearing from my constituents after the election, I believe there is a large group of voters that didn't understand that this state question would essentially decriminalize drugs in schools, parks and playgrounds. I'm all for cleaning up our books to have a more efficient justice system, but not at the expense of our children," he said.

Biggs told The Lawton Constitution this week that he stands by that statement. He also said the fact that drugs, including not only marijuana but also methamphetamine and heroin, are being "decriminalized" on playgrounds, schools and parks places "our children in danger."

In a statement Steele released after the introduction of House Bill 1482, Steele clarified State Question 780's impact on drug distribution near school zones, stating that drug dealing in school zones remains a felony not a misdemeanor under State Question 780, but simple drug possession has been reclassified as a misdemeanor, even in school zones.

"Simple possession of a drug at or near a school is not drug distribution and is far more indicative of addiction, which is why voters made it a misdemeanor requiring treatment," Steele stated on the Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform's website in February. "If a student in a school zone has a small amount of a drug with no intention to distribute it, evidence clearly shows they need treatment, not prison."

During an interview with The Lawton Constitution in June, Steele stood firm in his assertion that House Bill 1482 would essentially undo the reformation progress made by State Question 780; he said the bill would "create felony zones for individuals who battle addiction."

According to Steele, those who battle addiction and who are caught with a controlled dangerous substance in a "felony zone" would be convicted as felons, yet those who possess the same controlled dangerous substance in another place would be charged with misdemeanors and receive treatment.

"The reality is that most states have already or are in the process of addressing addiction and mental illness as a health issue, rather than with punishment," Steele said, "(House Bill) 1482 would have put Oklahoma as one of six or seven states that have felony zones for people who battle addiction, and it's not proven to be effective in helping individuals overcome those issues."