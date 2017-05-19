Lawmakers approve performance audit bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Legislators have approved a bill that would allow performance audits of Oklahoma's largest state agencies.

The measure calls for a commission to perform audits that focus on policies and procedures at 20 agencies that received the most state funding, including the Health Care Authority, Education Department and Department of Human Services, The Oklahoman reported (http://bit.ly/2rviDOp ).

Each agency would be audited every four years and would be analyzed on its economy, efficiency, effectiveness and compliance of policies, management, fiscal affairs and operations.

"I think it would probably open peoples' eyes to the plight that schools are in at this time, and the amount of money that's required to go to fixed costs and other things that have increased over the last decade as per-pupil funding has decreased," said Shawn Hime, the executive director of the State School Board Association.

In 2016, the Education Department received $2.4 billion.

Democrat Rep. David Perryman said the audits would likely show that the state agencies are underfunded.