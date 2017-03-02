Kiowas have voting options in upcoming election

CARNEGIE - The upcoming Kiowa Tribal issues and budget election will be conducted by mail-in ballots, but voters will have an in-person delivery option.

Along with using the postal route, voters in the March 4 tribal election will be able to return ballots directly to the Kiowa Election Board's office at the Kiowa Tribal Complex in Carnegie, on election day only.

Mailing of ballots to all registered voters will begin Feb. 16, said Kari Wahnee, Election Board secretary. No new ballots will be printed election day. Voters must use the ballots they received in the mail. A pre-paid postage envelope will be provided for prompt return of the marked ballot to the Election Board post office box.

On election day, all ballots will be retrieved from a locked post office box by two Election Board members and one observer, Wahnee said. The ballots will be stored in a locked box until the polls close at 6 p.m.

A second locked ballot box will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. election day only at the Election Board office for in-person voters. At 6 p.m., both ballot boxes will be opened and ballots counted by using an automated computerized tabulating service, Wahnee said.

Election results will be expected approximately one hour after the counting process begins.

Following the tabulation, election results will be posted that evening at the Bureau of Indian Affairs Area Office in Anadarko, the Kiowa Tribal Complex in Carnegie and other locations to be named in the future. The results will also be posted on the official site of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma Facebook page and the Kiowa Tribal website, kiowatribe.org.