Kiowa vote in question

Whether Saturday's election of new officers for the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma will go forward is now a matter for a federal judge to decide.

A member of the tribe on Tuesday asked for a restraining order and injunction to halt the election, alleging that the Bureau of Indian Affairs overstepped its authority in scheduling the election for the tribe, which has been without a functioning government for years.

The claim argues that the tribe alone has authority to conduct the election and that damage caused to the individuals of the approxi-mately 9,000 adult member tribe is more significant than the damage caused from the devolving seven years of turmoil that have resulted in a void in recognized leadership.

The motion, posted Tuesday afternoon at the Court of Indian Offenses for Southern Plains Region Facebook page, was filed in federal court in Oklahoma City by John Daugomah. Defendants are Larry Roberts, BIA acting assistant secretary; Dan Deerinwater, BIA regional director of the Southern Plains Region; the BIA Election Board Chairman Jessie Durham and members Bill Walker, Amy Dutschke, Sherry Lovin and Andrea Phillips, members; and Mike Smith, BIA deputy director.

The defendants have until noon Thursday to respond to the motion. If necessary, a hearing will be 9 a.m. Friday in the federal courthouse in Oklahoma City.

Jason Aamodt, a lawyer from The Indian & Environmental Law Group out of Tulsa, filed the motion on behalf of Daugomah.

The brief alleges that Roberts' June 24 decision to direct the BIA to call and conduct a special tribal election was based on "the mistaken belief that the Tribe's Constitution somehow vests tribal legal authority completely in BIA officials to conduct the special tribal election for the Business Committee." The decision and the issuance of directives to conduct the election were "arbitrary" and that, by issuing two different election notices, failed to follow its own "one-time election rules."

The brief also cites the BIA's refusal to process a petition for an election on a new tribal constitution, proposed by a petition circulated by tribal member Anita Onco Johnson that gained 546 signatures. Roberts refused to honor the petition and explained that it was more important to address the tribal leadership vacuum first. The brief alleges the BIA had no authority to call Saturday's election except where it has a federal legal obligation to act.

"Rather than honoring the Kiowa people's efforts to resolve their governmental issues themselves," Aamodt wrote," the BIA has instead interjected itself into the middle of the tribe's affairs by unilaterally calling and arbitrarily conducting the special tribal election, thereby selecting the BIA's preferred course of action."

Timeline of tribal turmoil

November 2009: Recall of then-Chairman Don Tofpi.

• Another recall in 2010 removed Ted Lonewolf, Sharon Pena, Sherman Chaddlesone, Ernest Redbird Jr., Tommie Doyebi and David Geimausaddle from their posts on the Kiowa Business Committee (KBC).

• The November 2010 election, considered the last official and legitimate Kiowa election, according to the BIA, placed the following members on the KBC: Ron Twohatchet, chairman; Amber Toppah, vice chair; Charlotte Bointy, secretary; June Artichoker, treasurer; and Herschel Sahmaunt, Alva Tsoodle, Stephen Smith and Ricky Horse, committee members.

• February 2011: All KBC members were recalled except Artichoker, but the BIA continued to recognize the KBC as elected.

• July 2011: Twohatchet resigned his position and Toppah became acting chair.

• November 2011: Sahmaunt resigned his position.

• According to the BIA, Artichoker effectively resigned, in early 2012, leaving Toppah, Bointy, Tsoodle, Smith and Horse left on the KBC.

• A December 2012 election conducted by Dwayne Davis and Karen Purley was considered "seemingly illegal," according to the BIA, and its results were not recognized.

• December 2013: Davis conducted another election the BIA deemed "illegal,"the BIA claimed results were never turned over to the agency except for notification that Matt Komalty had been elected chairman. Komalty, William Tartsah, Sonny Tartsah, Gene Quoetone, Robert Hatfield, Margie Large and Lewis Paukei have attempted to stake their claim to leadership. They filed an appeal in March 2014 with the Internal Board of Indian Appeals (IBIA).

• December 2013: Horse tendered his resignation from the KBC and the last BIA-recognized KBC did not have a quorum of five members to conduct tribal business. According to the letter, since the last valid election was in 2010, the "carryover" KBC's claims of legitimacy are "unfounded" and it is unable to perform constitutional functions.

• December 2013: A "carryover" KBC resolution following Horse's resignation requested the agency's involvement for resolution through action by the commissioner of Indian Affairs. The tribe has had no ability to conduct business in an official manner, according to the tribe's by-laws.

Because the supreme governing body of the tribe is the Kiowa Indian Council, the lack of an authorized KBC means no one is able to appoint members to the election or hearing boards, causing the council to be unable to take action on matters. Both the election and hearing boards are not filled or functioning.

• Jan. 26, 2015: Bureau of Indian Affairs Southern Plains Regional Director Dan Deerinwater issued a letter invoking the agency's authority to call an emergency election for the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma.

• Feb. 27, 2015: Deerinwater issued a letter stating that Toppah filed an appeal to the Jan. 26 letter.

• May 7-8, 2015: The Kiowa Constitutional Revision Committee submits a petition with 546 signatures of eligible Kiowa voters to the BIA requesting a secretarial election on May 7. The request was denied the next day.

• May 20, 2015: The BIA Southern Plains Regional Office issued a letter in which it made corrections to the chronology but did not alter the Jan. 26 decision calling for a special election once the Department of the Interior decision is made.

• Feb. 17, 2016: The IBIA rejected recognition of Toppah as leader of the Kiowa Tribe and said her continued use of tribal resources may violate some tribal and federal laws; dismissed an appeal filed by J.T. Goombi; recognized the December 2013 election results as valid under tribal law and said the tribe is required to hold elections for the Kiowa Business Committee under the guidelines of the tribal constitution.

• June 24, 2016: Larry Roberts, Acting Assistant Secretary Indian Affairs, issued a memo to the Bureau of Indian Affairs to conduct a Kiowa Tribal election by Sept. 30.

• Aug. 18, 2016: Tribal member John Daugomah filed an appeal of the BIA Election Board's decision to issue two different election notices, to summarily issue the one-time election rules without following the notice and comment rule-making requirements of the Administrative Procedures Act and to otherwise conduct the election without following the one-time rules. Seven days later the IBIA issued a decision questioning its jurisdiction over Daugomah's appeal. On Aug. 26, the BIA assistant secretary assumed jurisdiction of the IBIA appeal and dismissed it.

• Aug. 30, 2016: 1,910 absentee ballots were mailed to registered voters in the Special Tribal Election of the KBC. Ballots must be received via mail by Sept. 17.

• Sept. 13, 2016: Daugomah filed for a temporary restraining order in the Western District of Oklahoma U.S. District Court against BIA officials to halt the election on the grounds the BIA overstepped its authority by following the Kiowa constitutional provisions without following federal law authorization to act. The temporary injunction was granted and the defendants have until noon Thursday to respond. If necessary, a hearing is scheduled 9 a.m. Friday in Courtroom 503 of the U.S. Courthouse, 200 NW Fourth Street in Oklahoma City.