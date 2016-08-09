Kiowa turmoil may end with vote

Almost 2,000 absentee ballots have been mailed to Kiowa voters ready to cast ballots to resolve open tribe leadership positions.

It's been a long time coming through almost seven years of turmoil for the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma. A series of recalls of Kiowa Business Committee (KBC) officials followed by elections with results that were ultimately unrecognized by the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) resulted in chaos that has left the tribe effectively without leadership since 2013.

The Department of the Interior is conducting the special tribal election for KBC members. There were 1,910 absentee ballot packets mailed Aug. 30 to registered Kiowa voters. Absentee ballots must be receive via mail by Sept. 17. No hand-delivered ballots will be accepted under any circumstance.