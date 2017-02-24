Kiowa Tribe members may receive honors, scholarships

Kiowa tribal graduates in 2017 are being sought for honors by the tribe, and college-bound students may be eligible for scholarships.

The Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma Higher Education Program is trying to identify 2017 graduates for an honors event, said Keith Vasquez, tribe information officer.

The search is to extend an invitation to each to attend the Spring 2017 Graduates Banquet planned for April 27 in the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University in Lawton.

Those being sought are 2017 recipients of high school, GED, vocational center , college and university diplomas who are Kiowa tribal members, Vasquez said

Contact the tribe by calling 654-7007, or e-mail: higheredkiowatribe.org with name,address and name of school graduating from.

Graduates will be allowed two guests. Additional guests may attend for the cost of the meal.