Kiowa Language Fair opens with focus on preservation

CARNEGIE New life was breathed and an endangered language filled the Kiowa Tribal Complex last week. With more than words, a culture was rejuvenated with youthful energy.

"For all who believed that the Kiowa language had been forgotten by Kiowa youth Ö they missed a bit of magic by the kids on Friday, July 28," said Keith Vasquez, Kiowa Tribe information officer.

The Kiowa Tribal Museum and the Kiowa Language and Culture Revitalization Program, in partnership with the Kiowa Tribal Programs WIOA, Child Care, and CHR, hosted G·uis‡utdËk¥Ï‡:g‡u Kiowa Language Fair.

Jerry Bread emceed the opening ceremony of what is hoped to be the first of many Kiowa language fairs, Vasquez said. Following his introductory remarks, the kids began the show.

"An outstanding and almost unbelievable display of the Kiowa Language was delivered by the Kiowa youth," Vasquez said. "First, there was a hush in the crowd of hundreds when the Carnegie JOM, in regalia, did the Lord's Prayer. Then the 12 members of the Rainy Mountain Youth sang a hymn made by Gotebo and also sang the popular Kiowa Lullaby."

Anthony and Kaelin Tartsah followed with a vocal duet before the Kiowa Boys, also in regalia, ended the opening ceremony with a song, drumming and a dance.

The youths dispersed to four different locations and were given instruction by handpicked Kiowa elders, Vasquez said. Topics for the sessions and presentations were traditional and cultural based from the knowledge and experiences of tribal elders.

Phil Dupoint and Ernest "Iron" Toppah shared knowledge of the sun dance, gourd songs, Kiowa hymns, O-Ho-Mah, Tia-Piah and Rabbit Society, as well as an explanation of the medicine bundles, Vasquez said.