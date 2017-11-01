Kids may enjoy STEAMbrary program

Are you a student who wants to participate in the STEM Program, but you are not old enough yet? Do you enjoy math, engineering, science, and technology?

If you answered yes to either of those questions, the Lawton Public Library has a deal for you. If you are ages 6 through 12, a whole new world will be opened to you as you explore science, technology, engineering, arts and math through a variety of media.

STEAMbrary will be every second and fourth Thursday of the month from 3-5 p. m. at the main library, 110 SW 4th.

STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math, and through Legos, Spyrographs, dry erase boards and markers, magnatiles, Rubix Cubes, brain teasers, Molecube, gearballs, pattern puzzles, stacking elephants, imagination magnets, K'Nex, and Rainbow Looms, you can learn what interests you.

The program is free and is coordinated by Tanya Organ, youth services librarian.