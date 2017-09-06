You are here

Jury recommends 78 years in drug case

Jury recommends 78 years in drug case

Fri, 06/09/2017 - 2:35am AP Wire

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma jury has recommended that a man serve up to 78 years in prison for his drug trafficking conviction.

The Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2s0z3BP ) reports 34-year-old Jesse William Holland was found guilty Wednesday of charges including trafficking a controlled substance and acquiring proceeds from drug activity.

The jury also recommended that Holland pay a $25,000 fine.

Holland was arrested in September after Tulsa police found methamphetamine and around $1,200 in cash in Holland's pockets during a traffic stop.

Officer Wes Anderson said in his testimony that the amount of drugs confiscated is equivalent to more than 200 individual doses.

