Jury acquits man of murder

FREDERICK A Tillman County jury has acquitted a Frederick man of first-degree murder in the death of a toddler but found him guilty of abuse.

Gregory Scott Miller Jr., 30, of Frederick, was convicted in connection with the Feb. 27, 2015, death of 18-month-old Lane Garrett Fairchild.

The jury deliberated for approximately five hours before reaching its decision shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to an official in the district attorney's office. The jury recommended a 17-year prison sentence for the child abuse conviction. Formal sentencing has been tentatively scheduled for April 27.

The verdict capped a nearly weeklong trial that began with opening arguments on Dec. 15. Testimony concluded with closing arguments before the case went to the jury Wednesday evening.

Miller was charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend's 18-month-old son. The child was pronounced dead after being taken to the former Memorial and Physician Group Hospital in Frederick. The child was unresponsive and medical personnel were unsuccessful in resuscitating the child. The state Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and determined the child had a skull fracture and a subdural hematoma. He also had a bruise inside his lip, a bruised right ear and additional bruises on his forehead and the back of his head.