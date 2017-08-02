Judge with local ties due OU Law honors

NORMAN The University of Oklahoma College of Law will honor three alumni, including a former district judge from Lawton at its annual Order of the Owl Hall of Fame Ceremony March 6.

The Order of the Owl recognizes OU Law graduates who demonstrate leadership, service and outstanding accomplishments. Honorees areDavid B. Lewis, the first African American district judge in Comanche County and first to serve on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals; Judy Hamilton Morse, the first woman president of a major state law firm; and Steven Taylor, retired Oklahoma Supreme Court justice, who presided over the state trial in the Oklahoma City bombing case.

Lewis, a 1983 OU Law graduate, was appointed to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in 2005. He served as presiding judge of the court from 2013 to 2014.

Before becoming a judge, Lewis spent three years in private practice and four as a Comanche County prosecutor. Later he was a special district judge and a district judge for Comanche, Stephens, Jefferson and Cotton counties from 1999 to 2005.

Lewis has held numerous leadership and civic positions, including president of the Oklahoma Judicial Conference.