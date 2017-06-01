Judge, lawyer argue at ex-officer's hearing

TULSA (AP) A Tulsa County judge and a defense attorney have argued over motions in the case of a former Tulsa police officer facing a retrial on a first-degree murder charge.

Shannon Kepler, 56, is scheduled to begin his second jury trial Feb. 6 in the August 2014 fatal shooting of his daughter's boyfriend Jeremey Lake, 19. Kepler's November trial ended in a mistrial because the jury could not make a unanimous decision, the Tulsa World reported.

District Judge Sharon Holmes on Wednesday denied three defense motions that sought to challenge past rulings she made on information about Lake's younger brother, Michael Hamilton, who testified at Kepler's trial.

Defense attorney Richard O'Carroll told Holmes that her tone of voice showed bias against his client. Holmes denied being favorable to either side and told O'Carroll he wasn't properly respecting the court when raising his voice.