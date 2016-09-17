Judge: Kiowa election will go on today

A federal judge ruled Friday that today's Kiowa election will continue.

U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti issued the ruling in the Western District Court in Oklahoma City, saying that tribal member John Daugomah, who had sought a restraining order to prevent the election, had failed to prove irreparable harm would result from the voting.

Daugomah, represented by Jason Aamodt of Tulsa, filed for a restraining order Sept. 9 and for injunctions prohibiting future special elections. He asserted that the Bureau of Indian Affairs overstepped its authority by scheduling the election. He argued that the tribe alone has authority to conduct the election and that damage to the tribe from having the election would be more significant than the leadership turmoils that have kept tribal leadership in dispute for around seven years.

On Thursday DeGuisti determined that a hearing on the merits of Daugomah's motion was not necessary and that he would rule based on written submissions from the plaintiff and defendant.

Defendants were Larry Roberts, BIA acting assistant secretary; Dan Deerinwater, BIA regional director of the Southern Plains Region; the BIA Election Board Chairman Jessie Durham and members Bill Walker, Amy Dutschke, Sherry Lovin and Andrea Phillips; and Mike Smith, BIA deputy director. They were represented by U.S. Attorney Mark Yancey.

"It is undisputed that the Kiowa Tribe has experienced uncertainty for several years in regard to its elected officials," DeGiusti stated in Friday's ruling. The tribe has been in a devolving administrative status since 2009 due to several recalls and disputed Kiowa Business Committee elections. Saturday's election was called in June by Roberts to begin to remedy the situation.

Citing proof of "irreparable harm" as the single most important prerequisite for issuing a preliminary injunction, DeGiusti stated that Daugomah's claim of "speculative harm" does not amount to irreparable harm or injury.

"In this case ..." DeGiusti wrote, "the submitted papers readily demonstrate that Plaintiff is not entitled to a TRO (temporary restraining order)."

On Daugomah's claim that the election "will likely have long-standing, generational consequences" and would cause "great disruption in the Tribe," DeGiusti determined there wasn't any significant evidentiary or factual support for the "speculative assertions."