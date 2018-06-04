Judge Darby appointed to Supreme Court

Jackson County District Judge Richard Darby, Altus, has been appointed by Gov. Mary Fallin to serve as a justice on the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Darby, a judge for more than 30 years, succeeds former Justice Joseph Watt, also of Altus, who retired from the bench last year.

Darby has served since 1994 as district judge for the 3rd Judicial District, which includes Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman, Greer and Harmon counties. Previously, he served as a special judge and an associate district judge for Jackson County.

His duties as district judge include presiding over civil and criminal cases, assigning cases to six other judges in the district, and managing a staff of one secretary bailiff and five court reporters.

Darby is a lifelong resident of southwest Oklahoma, and will represent the 9th district on the Supreme Court. The 9th Judicial District covers Harmon, Greer, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman, Cotton, Comanche, Caddo and Canadian counties.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be appointed to serve on the Oklahoma Supreme Court," Darby said. "I am ready to meet the new challenges that will come with this appointment. I pledge to be objective and open-minded, and I will apply the law fairly. I appreciate Gov. Fallin's confidence in me."

Darby earned his bachelor's degree in political science from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and his juris doctorate from the University of Oklahoma's college of law.

Darby has been married for 36 years to Dana Darby, Ph.D, who is superintendent of Altus Christian Academy. They have two sons: Ben, a communications officer for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Jon, a student at Universal Technical Institute in Irving, Texas.