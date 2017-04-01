Jail riot linked to inmate drug use

An unruly 19 prisoners of the Caddo County jail rang out 2016 with charges of participating in a November pod riot over pot.

Among those charged is an Anadarko teen preparing to go on trial for a January 2016 murder.

Probable cause affidavits were issued Friday in Caddo County District Court charging the men with felony counts of participating in a riot, court records indicate. The felony crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

According to the court affidavit, jailers found a white crystal-like substance behind the TV in the common area of a jail pod during a Nov. 21 shakedown. Sheriff's Deputy Tomas C. Sorrell stated the inmates started a riot that was captured on jail security cameras. The cameras were temporarily disabled but the 19 men were identified from the prior footage.

The pod shakedown followed a Nov. 21 report by a jailer that he smelled marijuana in the pod which led to the revocation of phone and television privileges for a week. Other jailers also noted a strong odor of pot in the pod and turned off the unit's water as a precursor to the shakedown. When told to go to the yard, the men in the pod refused, the affidavit states. Eventually, the men were led from the cell and inside the cell drug paraphernalia was found, along with pills and the white substance.

"The inmates were not happy about being shook down and began making threats of great bodily harm against all of us who participated in the shakedown," jailer Nicholas Bridges stated.

When the pod door closed, the men are accused of kicking the door and of telling the jailers they "had no right to shake them down, that this was their pod and their house and we would follow their rules," Bridges stated "The inmates were informed this was not going to happen ..."