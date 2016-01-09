Investigation of Sheriff's Office near review

TULSA (AP) - A state investigation into reported misconduct within the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office will soon be handed off to prosecutors.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Jessica Brown says the report will be forwarded to the Okmulgee County District Attorney's Office for review and possible charges.

The Tulsa World reports that the OSBI had been waiting on the outcome of former Tulsa County Sheriff Stanley Glanz's indictment on two misdemeanor charges.

Glanz pleaded guilty July 15 to willful violation of the law and no contest to refusal to perform official duty. He resigned the day he was indicted by a grand jury.