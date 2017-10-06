Inhofe pays visit to airport in Frederick

FREDERICK - U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe flew his own plane in to Frederick Municipal Airport Friday on the airport's recently resurfaced main runway.

The runway was resurfaced with asphalt paving as part of a $7.4 million, federally funded project to repair the pavement following extensive damage caused by flooding and lightning two years ago. The runway had previously been used by Sheppard Air Force Base near Wichita Falls, Texas, as an auxiliary field. Sheppard provides primary training for the ENJJET (Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training) program, in which 13 nations have participated for some 35 years. Sheppard is resuming operations at Frederick after spending the last two years flying at Halliburton Field Airport in Duncan until repairs were completed to the Frederick runway.

Damage to the main runway was caused by water from the heavy rains coming up from the substructure of the pavement, which led to the buckling of the asphalt overlay. There was also damage caused by lightning strikes that melted some pavement. The runway was originally built in 1942 for the Frederick Army Airfield during World War II. Although the airport's crosswind runway remained open while the main runway was closed, it could not be used by the Air Force because it's too short and did not meet Air Force standards.

Robert Johnston, Frederick city manager, said that Inhofe, R-Tulsa, was instrumental in getting the repair project off the ground and completed.

"Two years ago, we went from drought to flood conditions very quickly and it damaged our runway," he said. "Now we're excited to have the Air Force back here flying."

Inhofe said the Frederick airport serves as an important mission for Sheppard Air Force Base and national security as a whole.

'"It was a cooperative effort of city, county state and federal governments," he said of the repairs, which were completed within the original two-year time frame.

"I don't know of an alternate airport that could provide such service to the Air Force."

The senator said the training exercises by Sheppard at the Frederick airport are a necessity in light of the capabilities of terrorist groups and nations today. He also reported that without the use of facilities at the Frederick airport for training operations, the future of Sheppard Air Force Base could have been in jeopardy of closure during past Base Realignment And Closure (BRAC) processes by the Department of Defense.