Inhofe outlines bill to fund airport projects

FREDERICK - U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe on Friday outlined a bill he is co-sponsoring that will fund infrastructure investment of general aviation airports.

Inhofe during a press conference Friday at the Frederick Municipal Airport which followed a tour of the airport's newly-resurfaced runway.

Inhofe, R-Tulsa, is a member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation committee and certified pilot with over 11,000 flight hours. He and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, introduced Senate Bill 1320, the Forward Looking Investment in General Aviation, Hangars, and Tarmacs (FLIGHT) Act of 2017. The FLIGHT Act will give general airports more flexibility to facilitate infrastructure investment by using existing sources of funding, he said at a news conference at the Frederick Municipal Airport that followed a tour of the airport's newly resurfaced runway.

Inhofe said the nation's general aviation airports are vital to aviation safety and positively impact the efficiency of large commercial airports, emergency medical operations, law enforcement activities and agriculture and small businesses activities throughout the United States.

"We want to make sure 20 percent of funding will go to the general aviation airports," he said. "These airports also manage military-related air operations, which directly supports the readiness of our armed services. To enjoy these benefits, it is vital that our general aviation airports are equipped to handle their day-to-day demands."

Inhofe said Oklahoma has 96 general aviation airports, which will need $303 million in critical infrastructure updates over the next five years.

"As a pilot myself, I know firsthand the needs of the general aviation community, and the FLIGHT Act makes a number of needed reforms to facilitate general aviation airport infrastructure investment," he said.

Inhofe said the FLIGHT Act will allow airports more Federal Aviation Administration funding flexibility, expedites the environmental review process and promotes public-private partnerships. The legislation builds upon past congressional efforts to support general aviation airports and will ultimately increase the positive impact such airports have on the larger airport ecosystem.

The senator said that as it stands now, airports are granted $150,000 in annual funds under the Non-Primary Entitlement (NPE) program. However, he said that under the FLIGHT Act, airports would be given greater flexibility to roll over their annual entitlement from the current four years to five years for a total of $750,000. The legislation also would authorize the FAA to reduce the local match for certain non-primary airport.

Inhofe said he expected very little pushback in Congress for the FLIGHT Act.

Victor Bird, director of the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission, reported that military training airspace such as Frederick Municipal Airport provides to Sheppard Air Force Base is important to Oklahoma's economy. He said the commission supports proposed legislation to ensure that airspace around military bases and training sites is protected from the encroachment of nearby development that would hinder military operations. He said the FLIGHT Act will be beneficial to Oklahoma's general aviation airports, most of which are smaller facilities.