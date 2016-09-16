Indian taco fundraiser to benefit firefighters 

CACHE - The Cache Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor an Indian taco fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Cache Fire Department building on South 8th Street.

An Indian taco and drink will sell for $8. The tacos will be made and cooked by members of the Pete Coffey Mennonite Brethen Church in conjunction with Cache Masonic Lodge No. 391. Any and all donations to the fire department will be accepted. Proceeds will go toward purchase of new equipment.