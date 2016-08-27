Indiahoma will celebrate its 113th birthday today in the City Park

INDIAHOMA The Town of Indiahoma will celebrate its 113th birthday at 7 p.m. today at the City Park adjacent to the Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Department.

Activities during the celebration will include musical entertainment. Food will also be served.

Prior to the celebration, the Warrior Cafe located in the Indiahoma Mini Mall will hold an Indian taco sale from 4-7 p.m. The sale will include an Indian taco and drink for $6.

Also scheduled for today is a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Indiahoma Town Hall inside the Mini Mall. All proceeds from the sale will go toward the Senior Citizens Christmas Party.