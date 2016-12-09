Indiahoma super hopes book aids young attitudes

An area school superintendent recently wrote a book to help young readers build the right attitude early in life.

Deanna Voegeli, superintendent of Indiahoma Public Schools, is the author of "Tillie the Toad Has a Tude!" Her book outlines Tillie's experiences that transform her from a very selfish little toad with a haughty attitude to a caring little toad with a terrific attitude.

"I love to write. We spend a lot of time at school talking about character," she said. Tillie had a bad attitude until she met Lil' the Lady Bug. After associating with Lil' Tillie has a change of attitude."

Voegeli said there are three perceptions that come with a change in attitude from negative to positive.

"Those include contributing to something greater than ourselves; the perception that we are listened to and taken seriously," she said. "And also that we have some control of over our own lives. Everything in life is a choice unless we are truly victims. We can choose to have a great attitude and a great day or a bad attitude and a bad day."