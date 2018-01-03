Indiahoma students fare well in DECA competition

INDIAHOMA Indiahoma High School DECA members recently won silver and bronze awards for their entries in state competition and will be returning to DECA's national contest for the third consecutive year in April.

The team of Emma Roberts and Naomi Robinson won second place, or silver honors, for its entry, "Finance: Operations Research." The team's project was about suggestions to improve customer experience at All American Bank in Cache.

"We practice hard with our entry to make second place, which is good," Roberts said. "And now we're going on to nationals which is great."

Cy Ulloa and Megan Francis won third place, or bronze honors, with their entry, "Business Service: Operations Research." The business they adopted was Adventure Travel, where they studied the firm's customer base and vacation travel.

"I think we presented well and put in a lot of time," Francis said. "I'm excited to be going to nationals."

Another third-place, or bronze winner, was presented by Kameron Belcher, Koal Kinder and Caleb Hannabass. Their entry was "Buying and Merchandising: Operations Research." They chose Amazon, for which they developed a model to improve customer experience through visual reality in business strategy.

"We prepared our proposal for several months and felt confident with our presentation," Kinder said.