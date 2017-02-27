Indiahoma DECA members bring home hardware, head for Calif.

INDIAHOMA Students in the DECA program at Indiahoma High School recently won first and third place in their categories at a state competition and advanced to compete at the international level in California in April.

Winning first-place honors at the state DECA Career Development Conference early this month in Tulsa in the Finance Operations Research division was the team of Naomi Robinson and Emma Roberts. Their entry was to create virtual reality goggles for All American Bank in Cache. Those goggles were virtual headsets to show crash tests of various automobiles to assist new-car buyers in looking over the results for each vehicle before choosing which one to buy.

"We wanted to help car buyers to see which ones were the safest," Robinson said. "Virtual Reality made it easier to find cars suitable for buyers and their families."

Irene Runnels, DECA sponsor, said bank officials presented the proposal to the bank's corporate headquarters in Oklahoma City for possible future adoption in its branches.

Third place in the same category went to the team of Madyson Kendall and Chesney Gray. Their entry also involved Virtual Reality, this time for Adventure Travel of Lawton. That program promoted exotic vacations to destinations such as the Bahamas and Cancun, Mexico, and activities such as scuba diving in the Great Barrier Reef to experience "virtually" before going to the destination.