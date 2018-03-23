Improvements made at Altus shelter

ALTUS The Altus Animal Shelter recently completed improvements that took over a year and created a cleaner, better environment for animals it houses.

Matt Wojnowski, Altus assistant city manager, said the old kennels were double-stacked and over 20 years old, leading to unsanitary conditions.

"They weren't very impervious to dog hair and to cleanliness," he said. "The new kennels are not double stacked and made of stainless steel and hard plastic." Wojnowski said the new kennels will be easier to clean than the old ones and improve the sanitation as well as are more attractive.

"They're more colorful as they are in blue and yellow, and have a brighter look," he said. "The old ones were just painted white."

Wonjowski said the work to renovate and replace the kennels was done by contract employees. "We contracted for the demolition of the old kennels and the installation of the new kennels," he said.

The project, considered a budget item by the City of Altus, came at a cost of $30,000 and was paid for with city funds.