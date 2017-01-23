Hyunsoon Whang brings Mozart Chopin to CU@SC

DUNCAN The CUSC concert series returns to the Simmons Center with a piano concert by Hyunsoon Whang at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens, K-12 students and members of the military. Cameron students, faculty and staff are admitted free with valid ID. Tickets may be reserved in advance by calling 581-2491 and will also be available at the door. Following the recital, a reception will take place in the Chisholm Trail Hall.

Whang's program will consist of selections by Mozart and Chopin, as well as the world premiere of Dr. Greg Hoepfner's "In D."

"I have been wanting to play a newly written composition for a while since I believe it is our (the performers') responsibility to introduce new music," Whang said. "I was delighted when Greg showed me a couple of piano pieces he had written recently. I read through them and decided on this work, 'In D,' to be premiered at the winter concert at Simmons Center. It is a unique, ethereal sounding piece."

The program will begin with Mozart's celebrated "D Minor Fantasy," followed by Hoepfner's "In D." The first half will conclude with Mozart's "B-flat Major Sonata."