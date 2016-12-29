Human trafficking alleged in Altus case

ALTUS An operation originally targeting prostitution here resulted in three arrests Tuesday afternoon on human trafficking complaints.

Altus police responded to the Budget Inn, 510 N. Main, to investigate the operation. Police Chief Tim Murphy said that an undercover police officer made contact with a 26-year-old woman and an arrangement was made for payment for a sex act. Investigators raided that motel room and were later directed to the Altus Public Library, 421 N. Hudson, where the three suspects were arrested. Murphy said police believe the prostitute was being exploited or forced into the lifestyle by the suspects.

Taken into custody were a 20-year-old Altus woman and two Altus men, ages 20 and 24, all on complaints of human trafficking. Each of the suspects were transported to the Jackson County Jail.