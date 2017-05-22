Horse show starts Friday at Stephens County Expo Center

DUNCAN The Sooner State and Camino Real/Lone Star Horse Clubs Peruvian Horse Show will be Friday through Sunday at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center, 2002 S. 13th.

Activities will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day except on Saturday, which when activities will run until about 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Vendors will offer food and drinks throughout the day, and a beer vendor will also be onsite.

Pecan Valley Ranch owners Luis and Jeanelle Dapelo are coming from Weatherford, where they breed, raise and train Peruvian horses.

"We have people coming from South Dakota, Wisconsin, Ohio, New Mexico and others to bring the horses to the show," said Jeanelle Dapelo.

Sooner State Judge will be Rolando Garcia and Camino Real Judge is Renzo Crolle. Classes are separated in categories: breeding, gait and performance.