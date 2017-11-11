Honor Guard formed in 2007

The first organizational meeting of the Stephens County Honor Guard was held on Oct. 29, 2007.

By Nov. 3 of that year, the first members of the fledgling organization had provided military honors at their first funeral. Stephens County veteran organizations like the VFW, American Legion and AMVETS have offered strong support for the Guard over the years. Many of the Guard's members, who are all honorably discharged veterans, are also members of local veterans' groups. They represent all branches of the military except for the Coast Guard.

The Guard is most noted for providing military honors at funerals. There have been times over the years when they've had to turn out for two or even three in a day. However, members also contribute to other events ranging from parades to Veterans Day observances at schools.

"We don't charge for any of our services, but we do accept donations," Stephens County Honor Guard Commander Dan Mitchell said. They help to cover expenses for things like Stephens County Honor Guard coins presented to family members at funerals for veterans.