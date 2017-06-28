You are here

Honor America Day Saturday in Anadarko

Wed, 06/28/2017 - 3:38am Mark Potter

ANADARKO - The Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Honor America Day Festival starting at 9 a.m. Saturday in Randlett Park. 

The fun will begin with a three-on-three basketball tournament at 10 a.m. There are six age groups; entry fee is $25 for a four-person roster.

The third annual Pops and Rods Car and Bike Show opens at noon. 

Turtle races will begin at 3 p.m.; 2egistration will open at noon at the Anadarko Chamber of Commerce booth

