Honor America Day Saturday in Anadarko

ANADARKO - The Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Honor America Day Festival starting at 9 a.m. Saturday in Randlett Park.

The fun will begin with a three-on-three basketball tournament at 10 a.m. There are six age groups; entry fee is $25 for a four-person roster.

The third annual Pops and Rods Car and Bike Show opens at noon.

Turtle races will begin at 3 p.m.; 2egistration will open at noon at the Anadarko Chamber of Commerce booth