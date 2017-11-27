Home tour in Duncan set

DUNCAN The Aequalis Study Club will present its annual Open House from 1-4 p.m. Sunday featuring three homes decorated for the holidays. Proceeds will benefit local charities.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Tickets are available from any Aequalis member or Distinctive Decor, Eclectic Echo, Ginger Jar, 3 French Hens or Sumac.

Featured on the tour this year are the homes of Brenda and David Brisco, 7404 Hidden Creek Drive; Lauren and Heath Brown, 605 N. 14th; and Sue Turney, 3300 Cole Creek Lane.

The Sweet Shoppe will be inside Turney's home and will feature holiday baked goodies for purchase prepared by Aequalis Study Club members.

"For over 40 years, the women of the study club have set forth the goal of making the Duncan community a better place to live, work and raise our children," said Kristy Hooker, publicity committee chairman.