Heritage in harmony

Area school children got a glimpse of how their great-grandparents worked the farms that dotted the lands of Southwest Oklahoma a century ago.

The elementary children were guests of honor during the annual Fletcher Heritage Days Thursday a day of historic dedication and education at the Fletcher Fairgrounds. Cloudy skies and the threat of rain kept some children and some displays away, but the fairgrounds were still filled with plenty of old-time equipment, the men and women needed to run it all, and eager-eyed children ready to learn. There was even free ice cream homemade not the store-bought stuff.

"We get out here and do this for fun for the children," said Dennis Goldsby, a member of the Poor Boys Antique Tractor Club, which puts on the event each year. "We want to make sure the art of antique farming doesn't die."

Goldsby and his family traveled to Fletcher from the town of Goldsby more than an hour away to offer his famous homemade ice cream. Like much of the other equipment on display, the ice cream machine is powered by a belt system hooked up to a nearby tractor. A metal cylinder slowly spins, ensuring the product doesn't stick to the inside. Another container sits inside and is filled with the milk, cream and other ingredients to make the tasty treat. It's surrounded by ice and salt, which is needed to drop the temperature even lower than the 32 degrees that ice freezes at.

"See, water can't get any colder than 32 degrees, and to make ice cream it has to be colder than that," Goldsby said. "That's why you pour the salt in there. It helps keep it even colder and that's what makes the ice cream."