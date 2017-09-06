Henry to resign as OCU president

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma City University President Robert Henry has announced plans to resign next year after eight years as head of the university.

Henry says in a statement released by OCU that he will step down on June 30, 2018, and take a year sabbatical to focus on writing and legal projects, then return to the university as an instructor.

Henry, former Oklahoma Gov. Brad Henry's cousin, is a former member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives and served as Oklahoma's attorney general before he was appointed to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver.