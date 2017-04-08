Heart bursting with song?

GERONIMO Geronimo is preparing for its first-ever Song Writers Competition on Sept. 16, during the Geronimo Birthday Celebration.

What time performers will compete will depend on the number of entries, according to Lesley Mallow, Geronimo community events coordinator.

"We are trying to find something that is different and fun that can bring new and even old talent to the spectrum of our event," Mallow said. "We are also hoping it will draw people out to come see what Geronimo has to offer."

Professional sound will be available provided by JJ's Pro Audio. Those who enter will need to bring their own instrument and they will have the opportunity to sing up to three original songs. No bands will be permitted.

Those who enter must perform their own original songs. Tracks or recorded background music will be allowed.