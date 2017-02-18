Hearing set for man charged in teen's death

FREDERICK - A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 30 for an 18-year-old Altus man charged with the death of a Frederick teenager in a November traffic accident.

Rowdy Morrow was charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection with the Nov. 25 death of Noah-Rae Sar Ault, 16. She was a passenger in Morrow's 2012 car in the two-vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of U.S. 183 and County Road 1830 about a mile south of Frederick. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Morrow was westbound on County Road 1830 when he failed to yield at the intersection and struck a 2015 Freightliner truck driven by Mark Graves, 46, of Columbia, Mo., which was southbound on U.S. 183.

Ault was pronounced dead at the scene by Tillman County first responders. Also injured in the accident were Morrow and two other passengers in his vehicle, a 17-year-old Frederick boy and another 16-year-old Frederick girl. Graves was not injured.

According to an affidavit filed in court, an investigation by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Clancy Williams concluded the accident was caused by Morrow's running a stop sign.