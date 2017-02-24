Healthy discussion

STERLING - Sterling students received a fun look at the human body and general health Thursday courtesy of the University of Oklahoma College of Nursing.

A group of the university's nursing program students made the long drive from Norman to Sterling with medical equipment, display boards and a heart a cow's heart. The medical-themed day was part of the program's ongoing outreach effort to help educate rural students who don't have access to the advanced materials and supplies.

"This is the fourth year we've been doing this," said Karen Peters, a member of the OU College of Nursing. "We pick a different rural school each year because they just don't have the opportunity or resources to see stuff like this in the classroom."

Students from kindergarten through ninth grade were divided up and led through a series of stations in the school gymnasium. Outside, members of the Sterling Volunteer Fire Department and a Comanche County Memorial Hospital ambulance crew gave the students an opportunity to see the equipment used to save lives on a daily basis and to interact with some of it. A Survival Flight crew and helicopter were supposed to participate, but were dispatched on an emergency and couldn't arrive until later in the day. Sandy Fehring, Sterling Elementary principal, said the students learned of many health-related issues they might not have ever heard of before.

"They were exposed to all of the different health issues that are out there," she said. "There's so much of this that we couldn't cover it all in the classroom. They're able to learn here and have fun in the process."

Students learned the proper way to give CPR to a victim suffering from cardiac arrest. They learned about the need for proper dental care. Some got the chance to feel and squeeze a preserved cow's heart to see all of the different veins and arteries inside. One of the most popular stations was one dedicated to preventing drug and alcohol abuse. After visiting, they were given vision impairment goggles and allowed to attempt to shoot a basketball. It wasn't as easy as it looked.

"There's a lot of stuff here that they might hear about somewhere, but were never able to experience in a rural school," Fehring said. "That's what makes this such a great event for our students."

Sixth grade student Emma Nunley loved having the fun opportunity to learn more about her body. She discovered how important it is to be healthy and to maintain a certain level of fitness. But she said the most important thing she learned had more to do with what she ingests.