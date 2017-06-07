Healing Crusade set in Apache

Living Faith Christian Center, 417 S. Coblake in Apache, will host Dr. Gary Wood's Healing Crusade at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Wood was clinically dead after a traffic accident in 1966 and will speak about his visit to heaven during that time. He has ministered on Sid Roth's "It's Supernatural" with Billye Brim Ministries in several foreign countries and throughout the United States. Childcare will not be available. Attendees should park on the south side of the church. For information call 704-9477.