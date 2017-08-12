Hate crime filed in case of homeless run down by car

TULSA (AP) An Oklahoma man accused of running over people he believed were homeless now faces a charge of violating the state's hate crimes statute.

Jeremy Dean Thacker had already been charged with first-degree murder and nine related felonies.

The Tulsa World reports that the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office added a misdemeanor charge on Wednesday of committing malicious intimidation or harassment.

The new charge is based on testimony from an inmate who said Thacker told him he was looking to buy methamphetamine when he saw a man and a woman sleeping under an overpass and decided to run them over with his truck.