Hastings native to serve in Cotton Co. Extension

WALTERS A woman who was born and raised in Hastings is serving the residents of Cotton County as the new agent at the Cotton County Extension Service.

Kimbrely Davis grew up in Hastings, graduated from Waurika High School and is now living back in Hastings.

"I went to OSU for my education and earned both my bachelor's degree and master's degree from there," Davis said in a recent interview. "I have been here since December and have gotten involved in many projects."

Davis began her career in the Extension Service in 2003 and also assists with the local 4-H Clubs.

"We have 4-H Clubs in Temple, Randlett and Walters," Davis said. "About 50 kids showed up at the Junior Livestock Show in Cotton County recently and they were from both 4-H and FFA Clubs. The Junior Livestock Show Board and the Fair Boards do a good job in investing in the future of the kids and helping the community."