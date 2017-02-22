'HALO' at Duncan High to support Special Olympians

DUNCAN - The Duncan High School Student Council has numerous activities planned to raise funds to help send students to the Special Olympics in Stillwater. The school has not had students represent them in almost 10 years, according to Graham Cox, president of the student council.

HALO Week (Helpful Attitudes Leading Others) will begin today and conclude March 3 with activities for students and the community.

"The reason we are so proud of our fundraising week is because we care so strongly about the things we choose to donate the funds we raise to," Cox said. "Our students at DHS will get the opportunity to represent our school and community in the Special Olympics. The cost for participating is quite expensive between uniforms, travel expenses, housing, food and entrance fees."

The goal is to raise $20,000 with the first $10,000 going for Special Olympics. The remainder will benefit Children's Miracle Network and the Beautiful Day Foundation in Duncan, according to Cox.

Activities scheduled include:

• Today - Jonny's at Oak Tree, mention DHS HALO and 10 percent of proceeds will be donated

• Sunday - HALO 4 Kids Carnival, 2-5 p.m. at the DHS gym

$5 for ages 12 and younger

$10 for ages 13 and older

• Feb. 27 - Woke Up Like This Spirit Day, mention DHS HALO at Interurban and 10 percent of proceeds will be donated

• Feb. 27 - $5 movie at Palace Theatre, proceeds benefit DHS HALO

• Feb. 28 - Twin Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Bingo at DHS cafeteria