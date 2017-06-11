Group aims to put 7 pct. oil, gas well tax on ballot

If a group of small oil and gas producers forges ahead with attempts to put a state question on the 2018 ballot that would set a permanent 7 percent tax on all oil and gas wells, expect a deep-pockets duel.

Restore Oklahoma Now Inc., announced the effort more than a week ago and said the money would go toward teacher pay raises and alleviating a teacher shortage.

Mickey Thompson, executive director of Restore Oklahoma Now, said his group's $3 million fundraising target is a "realistic goal" that can at least set the framework for a statewide campaign.

But he has no doubt that major oil and gas firms such as Devon Energy and Chesapeake Energy will easily beat that amount.

"You're talking about a proposition that could cost them about a half billion dollars (over multiple years) so, Lord no, we can't compete with them," he said. "But we know we are going to have to rely on a lot of grassroots and social media that type of thing."

But Pat McFerron, president of Cole Hargrave Snodgrass & Associates, said spending on a production-tax ballot question could at least rival the amount spent on the 2001 right-to-work state question.