Greer Neighborhood Watch meets Tuesday
Sun, 08/20/2017 - 3:10am Staff
The Greer Addition Neighborhood Watch Association will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1101 NW 31st.
All area residents are invited. For information call Don Nelson at 353-6857.
