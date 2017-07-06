Grandmother charged with neglect

DUNCAN The grandmother of a teen who investigators say shot another Duncan teen during a May 28 drug deal gone bad has been charged with child neglect.

Brenda Jo Hanson, 63, Duncan, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison, upon conviction.

Hanson is being held responsible for the teenager in her care. She allegedly failed to protect him from exposure to selling drugs, according to the charge.

Investigators spoke with her juvenile grandson following the incident and when a detective stepped out of the interview room, the security video caught the teen telling Hanson in a whisper voice, "I'm sure they don't know anything about the dope," according to the probable cause affidavit. He also told her, "if they ask, that gun is not mine" and also reminded her that detectives and weed were still at the house.

Hanson later told investigators that she knew her grandson had been selling marijuana for about one month and that she'd tried to get him to stop. She also wished she'd called law enforcement sooner "so none of this would have happened," the affidavit states. The teen has been living with her since he was nine months old.

Six people, including two teens, were charged June 1 with murder for the May 28 shooting death of 17-year-old Dylan Black.

Charged, according to court records:

• Kevin Gabriel Harris, 21, Duncan, second-degree murder. Bond, $1 million.

• Cody Joe McQuilliam, 21, Wynnewood, second-degree murder. Bond, $50,000.

• Charles Edgar Coffey, 42, Duncan, second-degree accessory after felony murder. Bond, $50,000.

• Brandi Faith Harris, 20, Duncan, conspiracy. Bond, $50,000.

• Two teens were charged as youthful offenders. They return to court at 9 a.m. Aug. 2:

• Trey Hoffman, 16, Moore, second-degree murder and conspiracy. Bond, $1 million.

• Gabe Xavier Taylor, 16, Duncan, second-degree murder. Bond, $50,000.

Duncan police first responded to the shooting shortly after 9:30 p.m. May 28 when five gunshots were heard from a house at 19th and Willow and someone was seen running from the home. Brandi Harris called police 30 minutes later and said her brother Kevin and his friends had borrowed her vehicle and when they returned, Black had been shot. Detectives arrived at her home and found a white four-door vehicle with Black inside, dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head. McQuilliam, the Harrises, Hoffman and another juvenile were interviewed by police. McQuilliam said they and Black had been at an apartment playing video games when they received a Facebook message about buying some marijuana. Several messages were sent between McQuilliam and Taylor and an agreement to purchase a couple of ounces of pot for $600 was made, the affidavit states. After that, they drove to Willow and C to pick up Taylor and they went to a convenience store before returning to make the deal, with Black remaining in the car. McQuilliam, Kevin Harris and Taylor allegedly walked into the home at 1816 W. Willow into the bedroom and the unidentified teen was sitting in a chair with a pistol in his lap. McQuilliam said he heard the sound of a round chambering and removed some pepper spray from his pocket and sprayed the teen in the face before running out the front door. He said he kept running and saw the vehicle they were in traveling southbound. He jumped through the back seat window and heard several gunshots. Once inside, he found Black in the front seat unresponsive.