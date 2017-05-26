Graduation bittersweet for six friends in final class of seniors at Davidson High School

DAVIDSON - All six graduates of the Davidson High School 2017 senior class were presented their diplomas during commencement ceremonies Thursday night. They were also the very last high school graduates for Davidson, as the district has ended the high school program with the conclusion of this academic year.

Those six seniors were among a total of 17 high school students enrolled in the district during the 2016-2017 school year out of a total district enrollment of 57 students. Earlier this year, district officials submitted a proposal to the Oklahoma State Department of Education to change to a pre-kindergarten through eighth grade district. That proposal was presented to district voters May 9, and they approved the measure by a 105-13 vote. District officials cited continued declining enrollment along with recent losses of state funding due to Oklahoma's ongoing budget crisis. For the next school year, Davidson's high school students will be attending classes in another Tillman County school district such as Frederick, Grandfield or Tipton.

The six graduates included Tori Willis, valedictorian; Lucky Enriquez, salutatorian; Jaci Walker, Parker Lopez, Annisa Enriquez and Isiah DeLeon.

In her valedictorian address, Willis expressed bittersweet feelings about being a member of her school's last graduating class.

"It is a happy occasion, but said as our high school is closing," she said. The last four years have been the best of my school experience."

Willis has attended school in Davidson since her freshman year. She came to Davidson from Austin, Texas with her family.

She expressed appreciation to friends, family, teachers and school staff for a great four years.

"It was incredible to be part of the last graduating class of Davidson High School," she said.

Willis plans to attend Western Oklahoma State College to get her basics and then go on to another institution to work toward becoming a veterinary tech.

Salutatorian Lucky Enriquez presented his address in which he expressed his appreciation to school officials and others for a great experience.

"We give thanks to our teachers and cooks for feeding us the knowledge that we have today," he said.

He also said the experience was enhanced by support of his parents and fellow students. He also reported that his school years were great times thanks to recess, soccer and basketball games, and class parties.