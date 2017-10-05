MEDICINE PARK Four days after the second anniversary of his passing and one day after what would have been their 15th wedding anniversary, Lee Sabine found out how highly the U.S. Army regards her late husband, retired Lt. Col. Henry ("Hank") A. Sabine III.

On May 5 she found a notice in her post office box that she had a package waiting for her at the front desk of the Medicine Park Post Office. That in itself was nothing unusual, as she often orders things by mail.

Then she saw that the sender was Chaplain (Maj.) Charles A. Leggett and knew that this was no ordinary package.

"We met Chaplain Leggett the last two weeks of Hank's life because I had hospice care, Faith Hospice, out here, and he came out and got to know Hank and me and just was a wonderful support person. And he's stayed in touch since then," Lee said.

Inside, she found this note:

Dear Lee:

This letter accompanies a United States flag and a certificate, indicating that this flag was flown on Jan. 1, 2017, above the Task Force Erbil Chapel on (Logistics Support Agency) Danger in Erbil, Iraq, by members of the 122D Chaplain Detachment. This flag was flown especially for you because of your amazing support, prayers and love. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers as my chaplain assistant and I continue to serve our brave men and women here in Iraq. Thank you for all that you do on the home front. You give us a reason to stand strong. God bless.

Grace and Peace

Charles A. Leggett

CH (MAJ) USA

The certificate bears the seal of the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command for Operation Inherent Resolve. It is signed by both the 122D detachment commander and the deputy commanding general of Erbil, Iraq, Brig. Gen. John B. Richardson IV.

Lee was unaware that May is National Military Appreciation Month. The Friday before Mother's Day is Military Spouse Appreciation Day, the third Saturday in May is Armed Forces Day and Memorial Day, which falls on the last Monday of the month, began as Decoration Day, a day to pay tribute to the Civil War dead.

The month of May is special to her, but for entirely different reasons. Their first date was on May 4, 1962, when the young Hank Sabine and Wanda Lee Mattoon were students at Lawton High School. As Hank became more and more interested in pursuing a military career they broke up because Lee couldn't see herself as an Army spouse. In 1964, the same year that Lee married a man who was just getting out of the Army and moved to Los Angeles, Hank was on the staff of the Cameron State Agricultural College newspaper, playing in the band and showing his physical dexterity as part of Keathley Rifles Drill Team. He was the University of Oklahoma's Distinguished Military Graduate for 1967 and went on to serve 30 years in the Infantry branch.