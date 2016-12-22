Governor says she doesn't expect Trump to offer job

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says she doesn't expect an offer from President-elect Donald Trump to join his administration and that she has no plans to return to Washington.

The Republican governor made the comments to reporters on Wednesday when asked if she expected to be offered a position in Trump's administration.

Fallin says she has plenty of work to do preparing for the upcoming legislative session and that she's "happy right here in Oklahoma."

Fallin met with Trump last month and was being considered to head the U.S. Department of the Interior, but Trump instead decided to nominate U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke of Montana.