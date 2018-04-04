Gov. Fallin signs $2.9 billion education bill

Gov. Mary Fallin has signed the $2.9 million total appropriation bill needed to fund common education in 2019 fiscal year that begins July 1.

The funding bill, signed Tuesday, was authorized in House Bill 3705 and represents a 19.7 percent increase over the $2.4 billion appropriated for common education kindergarten through grade 12 for the existing fiscal year. The bill is for all funding associated with common education, not simply the recent teacher pay raises and additional funding provided in a funding bill passed by the House and Senate and signed by Fallin in late March.

Despite the governor's action, Oklahoma Education Association President Alicia Priest said the state's teachers would participate in a third day of protests today, as they continue to urge legislators to fully fund the increases necessary for education.

The $2.9 billion funding contained in HB 3705 includes $353.5 million for teacher pay; $52 million for support personnel pay; $33 million for textbooks; $17 million for the state aid formula; and $24.7 million for flex health care benefits.

Fallin also signed HB 1026XX, which provides a $1,250 annual increase in pay for school support personnel.

"I'm pleased to sign this bill that provides a significant increase in spending for our public school system," said Fallin. "I'm hoping this additional funding will result in improved K-12 public school results. Our job as a state is to empower our students, parents and teachers to succeed by setting the bar high and challenging each other to succeed.