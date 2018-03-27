Going hog wild in SW Oklahoma

Land owner Justin Ellis has hosted the Temple Go Wild Hog Festival for 7 years and is now turning it over to the Temple Volunteer Fire Department.

The festival will be Saturday, but the official hog hunt begins at 6 p.m. Friday.

"This is the eighth year of the festival and the Temple Volunteer Fire Department will see proceeds from the event," said Dede Baze of the City of Temple. "The hogs are weighed in March 31 at 6 p.m."

Guns and dog teams consisting of four dogs will be the two categories of the hunt. Prizes will be awarded for the biggest hog and the biggest tusks.

"One hog weighed 200-plus pounds one year," Baze said. "A group weigh-in of three field-dressed hogs will be the highlight of the festival. We will also have four live bands playing throughout the day from 12 p.m. until evening, six bounce houses for the kids, monster truck rides, and the Marlow Gunfighters Association all coming to the festival."