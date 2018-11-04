Girl critical after accident

CACHE What a Cache woman described as "every parent's worst nightmare" became her reality Monday morning when her only daughter was struck by a utility truck.

Jen Ramirez gave The Lawton Constitution permission to release information about the incident that left her daughter, Jazlyne, a senior at Cache High School, in critical condition at an Oklahoma City hospital.

According to the GoFundMe page titled "Jazlyne's Medical Expenses" that Ramirez created on Monday, Jazlyne was walking across the school crosswalk to get on a bus to ride to Great Plains Technology Center for class when she was hit by a utility truck.

At 7:30 a.m., Ramirez heard a banging on her door, and when she opened the door, a man asked her if she was Jazlyne's mother. Ramirez followed the man to the scene, where she saw her daughter lying the middle of the road, she wrote on the page.

Jazlyne was taken to a local hospital before being mediflighted to a hospital in Oklahoma City. Jazlyne was in need of a trauma team for her injuries, which included a laceration to her liver, internal bleeding and multiple fractures, according to Ramirez.